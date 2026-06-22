Indian Army marks Yoga Day with sniffer dogs on Siachen

Yoga Day reaches Pangong Tso, Galwan

Yoga Day wasn't just about Siachen: it reached other isolated spots in Ladakh like Pangong Tso and Galwan too.

Practicing yoga helped soldiers stay physically strong and mentally sharp out there.

On Siachen, the event also showed off the close bond between handlers and their dogs—a real example of teamwork and discipline in one of the world's toughest places.