Indian Army marks Yoga Day with sniffer dogs on Siachen
Indian Army soldiers and their loyal sniffer dogs celebrated International Yoga Day right on the icy Siachen Glacier, over 18,000 feet up, where temperatures drop way below zero Celsius.
Even with harsh winds, the Fire & Fury Corps managed yoga sessions alongside their furry teammates, known as "Siachen Sniffers," who are trained for high-altitude search, rescue and detection missions in extreme conditions.
Yoga Day reaches Pangong Tso, Galwan
Yoga Day wasn't just about Siachen: it reached other isolated spots in Ladakh like Pangong Tso and Galwan too.
Practicing yoga helped soldiers stay physically strong and mentally sharp out there.
On Siachen, the event also showed off the close bond between handlers and their dogs—a real example of teamwork and discipline in one of the world's toughest places.