Indian Army officer's 20-year-old son dies in Vasant Kunj crash
India
Yashvendra, a 20-year-old and the son of an Indian Army officer, tragically died in a car crash in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, on Friday morning.
He was driving his friend's car with her as a passenger when they lost control near Nangal Dewat red light.
The car fell into a drain and overturned.
Police say slippery roads, sharp turn
The two were heading back to her place after spending the night at a friend's house. Police say slippery roads and a sharp turn likely caused the accident.
Both were students at the same US university and had become friends while studying abroad. Yashvendra did not survive his injuries.
Police are still investigating what happened.