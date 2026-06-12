Indian Army plans biggest K9 Vajra order possibly totaling 500
India
The Indian Army is set to add 300 more K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, its biggest order yet.
This could bring the total to 500 if the order goes ahead, giving a major boost to the Regiment of Artillery.
Right now, the Army uses 100 Vajras and has another 100 on the way.
K9 Vajra could equip 25 regiments
Each artillery regiment needs 18 guns, so the total could gear up about 25 regiments.
The K9 Vajra stands out for its long-range precision and quick movement, key for modern battles.
Originally built for plains and deserts, it's now adapted for high-altitude zones like Ladakh.
Plus, nearly half of the platform's components by value are sourced domestically, supporting local industry and Make in India efforts.