Indian Army plans biggest K9 Vajra order possibly totaling 500

K9 Vajra could equip 25 regiments

Each artillery regiment needs 18 guns, so the total could gear up about 25 regiments.

The K9 Vajra stands out for its long-range precision and quick movement, key for modern battles.

Originally built for plains and deserts, it's now adapted for high-altitude zones like Ladakh.

Plus, nearly half of the platform's components by value are sourced domestically, supporting local industry and Make in India efforts.