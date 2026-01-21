Indian Army puts robotic dogs and mules on display at Republic Day rehearsal
At the Republic Day rehearsal in New Delhi, the Indian Army showcased a locally-made rifle-mounted robotic dog.
This four-legged robot, which you might remember as moving cameras from IPL matches, is being demonstrated for defense applications—showing just how far India's tech game has come.
A step up for army logistics
The Army also introduced 100 robotic mules (basically robot pack animals) described as Multi-Utility Legged Equipment.
This move signals a big push toward modernizing how the military works behind the scenes and highlights their focus on using smart technology in real operations.