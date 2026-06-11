Indian Army receives 100 Peacekeeper kamikaze drones, 6 training units
India
The Indian Army just received 100 operational jet-powered kamikaze drones called Peacekeeper (Agniveg) and six training units.
These drones are built for precision strikes on big targets like command centers and radar sites, and can handle tough electronic warfare, so jamming or spoofing won't easily stop them.
SMPP offers upgraded longer range drone
Defense company SMPP delivered all the drones in just six months. They fly up to 450km per hour, cover 180km per mission, and hit targets with less than 5 meters error.
SMPP has offered an upgraded version with longer range for future procurement as part of India's push to rely more on its own tech for defense.