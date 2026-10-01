Indian Army receives 1st batch of Nagastra-2 loitering munitions
India
The Indian Army just received its first batch of Nagastra-2 loitering munitions: basically, smart drones that can track and strike moving targets on their own.
After successfully completing technical trials at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in August, these new additions are set to give the Army a serious edge in precision strikes.
Nagastra-2 packs antitank warhead, resists jamming
Made by Solar Defence and Aerospace, each Nagastra-2 packs a powerful antitank warhead that can punch through heavy armor, even if enemies try to jam GPS signals.
With a range of over 25km and sensors for day or night, these drones are designed to handle tough electronic warfare situations, thanks in part to lessons learned from Operation Sindoor.