Indian Army recruitment for 25,000 Agniveers begins: Check eligibility

The age limit is now bumped up to 22 for most posts (born between July 1, 2005 and July 1, 2009). For Soldier Technical (AN/AM Vet) and Sepoy Pharma roles, it's up to age 23 and 25 respectively. You'll need at least a Class X pass with minimum marks for GD posts; Technical applicants need Class XII with good scores in Physics, Math and English.

Other key details

You'll have to clear some fitness basics: run 1.6km in under six minutes, do at least 10 pull-ups, meet height/chest standards (170cm tall for most; slightly less for Clerks).

Starting pay is ₹30k/month—rising to ₹40k by year four.

Only unmarried Indian or Nepalese citizens can apply—and you can try more than once if needed!