Indian Army recruitment for 25,000 Agniveers begins: Check eligibility
Thinking about joining the Army? The Indian Army's Agniveer recruitment for 2026 is now open, with over 25,000 spots up for grabs across roles like General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, and Sepoy Pharma.
Applications are open until April 1 at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
There's a ₹250 fee and exam dates are as per the official notification on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Age limit and educational qualifications
The age limit is now bumped up to 22 for most posts (born between July 1, 2005 and July 1, 2009).
For Soldier Technical (AN/AM Vet) and Sepoy Pharma roles, it's up to age 23 and 25 respectively.
You'll need at least a Class X pass with minimum marks for GD posts; Technical applicants need Class XII with good scores in Physics, Math and English.
Other key details
You'll have to clear some fitness basics: run 1.6km in under six minutes, do at least 10 pull-ups, meet height/chest standards (170cm tall for most; slightly less for Clerks).
Starting pay is ₹30k/month—rising to ₹40k by year four.
Only unmarried Indian or Nepalese citizens can apply—and you can try more than once if needed!