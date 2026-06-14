Indian Army releases Army Uniforms-2026 manual removing ceremonial pouch belts
Big changes are here for the Indian Army's look, thanks to the new Army Uniforms-2026 manual released today.
Out go old-school ceremonial pouch belts from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6, and reviewing officers can now decide if they want to carry swords during parades.
Closed-neck bandi jackets are in for formal events, showing off a more modern vibe.
Indian Army's 3B uniform, appearance rules
The update also brings in a fresh winter uniform called 3B: think angola shirts, battle jackets, and berets for everyone.
Women officers get more options like saris or kurtas with ankle-length pants (but no sleeveless or palazzo styles).
Tattoos and body piercings are out for all soldiers, while visible religious marks are allowed for Sikhs.
Cosmetics like lipstick and nail polish are banned too; aftershave lotion is allowed.
Lt. Gen. VPS Kaushik summed it up: these changes aim to keep soldiers sharp while honoring tradition.