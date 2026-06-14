Indian Army releases Army Uniforms-2026 manual removing ceremonial pouch belts

Indian Army's 3B uniform, appearance rules

The update also brings in a fresh winter uniform called 3B: think angola shirts, battle jackets, and berets for everyone.

Women officers get more options like saris or kurtas with ankle-length pants (but no sleeveless or palazzo styles).

Tattoos and body piercings are out for all soldiers, while visible religious marks are allowed for Sikhs.

Cosmetics like lipstick and nail polish are banned too; aftershave lotion is allowed.

Lt. Gen. VPS Kaushik summed it up: these changes aim to keep soldiers sharp while honoring tradition.