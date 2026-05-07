Indian Army releases Operation Sindoor anniversary video, 100+ militants neutralized India May 07, 2026

To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army dropped a video on Thursday showing how they struck back at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This major operation happened on May 7, 2025, just weeks after the tragic Pahalgam attack where 26 Indian civilians lost their lives.

In only 25 minutes, Indian forces took out over 100 militants linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.