Indian Army releases Operation Sindoor anniversary video, 100+ militants neutralized
To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army dropped a video on Thursday showing how they struck back at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This major operation happened on May 7, 2025, just weeks after the tragic Pahalgam attack where 26 Indian civilians lost their lives.
In only 25 minutes, Indian forces took out over 100 militants linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Video quotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The video also spotlights Prime Minister Modi's words: "Terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade can't go together, and water and blood cannot flow together," underscoring India's tough stance against terrorism.
Operation Sindoor is seen as a big moment in India's efforts to dismantle cross-border terror camps and send a clear message about national security.