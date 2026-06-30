Indian Army rescues 27 people from Arun Chapori in Assam
India
After days of heavy rain and rising waters in Assam, the Indian Army rescued 27 people stuck in Arun Chapori, Dhemaji district.
Troops from the Spear Head Division teamed up with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities to get everyone to safety, showing quick action when it mattered most.
Army emphasizes humanitarian role amid floods
This rescue was a real example of how different teams, Army, NDRF, and local officials, can work together smoothly during a crisis.
Even though their main job is border security, the Army made it clear they're here for people in tough times too, focusing on service, resilience, and compassion as floods continue across the state.