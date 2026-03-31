Indian Army rescues 30 students and 4 teachers in Baramulla
India
On Tuesday, the Indian Army pulled off a timely rescue of 30 students and four teachers stuck in a flooded hostel in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.
Heavy rain caused water levels to rise fast, and locals quickly reached out for help.
Indian Army leads Baramulla evacuation efforts
Working together with police, local youth, and officials, the army managed to safely evacuate everyone despite tough conditions.
Afterward, they made sure everyone got medical checks and some much-needed refreshments.
Baramulla saw the heaviest rainfall in the region, over 70mm, and more rain is on the way for Kashmir this week.