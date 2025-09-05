Indian Army rescues stranded South Korean couple at 17,000ft

After getting a distress call at 8:05pm army helicopters were airborne just 15 minutes later. Pilots landed using night vision on an icy ridge with no real helipad—showing serious expertise under tough conditions.

By 9:15pm Mr. Hyun Woo Kim and his wife were safely evacuated and handed over to medical authorities for necessary care.

The whole mission highlights how committed the Indian Army is to helping people—even foreign tourists—in some of the world's most challenging spots.