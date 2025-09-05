Next Article
Indian Army rescues stranded South Korean couple at 17,000ft
On September 4, 2025, the Indian Army Aviation wing pulled off a rescue of a South Korean couple stranded on Kongmarula Pass in Ladakh—over 17,000 feet up in snowy, freezing terrain.
Their quick action and skill made all the difference.
Pilots landed using night vision on an icy ridge
After getting a distress call at 8:05pm army helicopters were airborne just 15 minutes later.
Pilots landed using night vision on an icy ridge with no real helipad—showing serious expertise under tough conditions.
Whole mission highlights how committed the Indian Army is
By 9:15pm Mr. Hyun Woo Kim and his wife were safely evacuated and handed over to medical authorities for necessary care.
The whole mission highlights how committed the Indian Army is to helping people—even foreign tourists—in some of the world's most challenging spots.