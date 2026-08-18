Indian Army rolls out ₹20,000cr upgrade under Aatmanirbhar Bharat push

The Indian Army is rolling out a more than ₹20,000 crore upgrade to get ready for action in tough spots like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The plan? Bring in homegrown drones, smart surveillance gear, and loitering munitions, basically making the army more tech-savvy and less dependent on imports.

It's all part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.