Indian Army rolls out ₹20,000cr upgrade under Aatmanirbhar Bharat push
The Indian Army is rolling out a more than ₹20,000 crore upgrade to get ready for action in tough spots like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
The plan? Bring in homegrown drones, smart surveillance gear, and loitering munitions, basically making the army more tech-savvy and less dependent on imports.
It's all part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.
Kamikaze drones and AI sensors tested
Expect kamikaze drones for targeted strikes and AI-powered sensors that keep an eye on things in real time, even long-endurance unmanned platforms above 15,000 feet.
These new tools are built to handle extreme conditions with minimal support needed.
Field tests are already happening, with the systems expected to be inducted in phases over the next 24 to 36 months.
Upgrades to reduce soldier exposure
Officials say these upgrades will help commanders make faster decisions and keep soldiers safer by reducing how often they need to be physically present in risky zones.
The goal: smarter operations with fewer boots on dangerous ground.