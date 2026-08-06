Indian Army soldiers critically injured during Mendhar LoC mine defusal
India
Two Indian Army soldiers were critically injured when a land mine exploded during a defusal attempt in Kanga Gali, Mendhar sector, right along the Line of Control (LoC).
Both were rushed to an Army hospital for treatment.
Heavy rain displaced anti-infiltration mines
Recent heavy rainfall had shifted several land mines from their usual spots in the Army's anti-infiltration grid.
While trying to safely defuse one of these displaced mines, the mine went off, leading to the injuries.
These land mines are part of ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorized border crossings.