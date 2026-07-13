Indian Army starts Make II 1,000km AI loitering drones project India Jul 13, 2026

The Indian Army has kicked off a project to get long-range loitering drones that can strike targets up to 1,000km away.

These smart drones use artificial intelligence (AI) for targeting and are built to work even when GPS signals are jammed.

The move comes under India's Make II policy, which pushes local industries to innovate and fund their own research and development.