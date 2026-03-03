Indian Army to order 300 Dhanush howitzers: What is it India Mar 03, 2026

The Indian Army is gearing up to order 300 homegrown Dhanush howitzers—big news for India's defense tech.

This move, pending a final green light from the Defence Ministry, will help the Army add 15 new regiments and follows an earlier order for 114 guns, some of which have been delivered.