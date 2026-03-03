Indian Army to order 300 Dhanush howitzers: What is it
The Indian Army is gearing up to order 300 homegrown Dhanush howitzers—big news for India's defense tech.
This move, pending a final green light from the Defence Ministry, will help the Army add 15 new regiments and follows an earlier order for 114 guns, some of which have been delivered.
What is Dhanush
Dhanush is basically Bofors's cooler, more local upgrade—made mostly in India (81% indigenous parts) and built at Ordnance Factory Jabalpur.
It can hit targets up to 38km away, fire eight rounds a minute, and needs just six to eight crew members.
It promises better range and accuracy than old Bofors guns
With features like auto-targeting, smart ballistic computers, and self-propulsion for tough terrain, Dhanush isn't just another artillery piece—it's designed for modern border defense.
At ₹14 crore each, it promises better range and accuracy than the old Bofors guns and marks a big step toward India making more of its own advanced military tech.