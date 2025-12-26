Indian Army personnel can now use Instagram, WhatsApp

The Indian Army has updated its internal policy on social media and messaging apps. The new guidelines allow limited access to platforms like Instagram , WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube , X, Quora, and LinkedIn. However, the usage is subject to certain conditions aimed at maintaining a balance between information access and operational security.

Policy details Messaging apps usage restricted to unclassified information Under the revised policy, messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and Skype can be used only for sharing unclassified information of a general nature. The communication is restricted to known contacts and it is the user's responsibility to ensure they are sending information to the right recipient. This move is part of an effort by the Indian Army to balance access with security concerns.

Engagement restrictions Platforms allowed for passive use only Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, X, and Quora are permitted for passive use only. This means personnel can view content to gather information or track developments but cannot post, comment, or upload content. LinkedIn is allowed only for uploading resumes and viewing employment-related information. The army already has its own official social media handles for outreach and public communication.

Strategic change Policy reflects shift in approach toward social media The updated policy marks a shift from a blanket ban to specific allowances with continued monitoring. This comes after several cases of misuse and security breaches that prompted the army to tighten restrictions in 2020. The new guidelines aim to strike a balance between information access and operational security while ensuring control over social media use by personnel.