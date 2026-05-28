Indian Army upgrades aging T-72 tanks lagging behind western models

Project Rhino adds engines protection fire-control

Even though the Army recently received its 1,000th T-90 tank, keeping the T-72s in shape is still a big deal.

The modernization plan, called Project Rhino, will add new engines, better protection, and advanced fire-control technology to help these tanks stay battle-ready past 2030.

One cool twist: under the Aditi 4.0 challenge, some T-72s could be converted into unmanned combat vehicles as the Army gears up for even more futuristic upgrades.