Indian Army upgrades aging T-72 tanks lagging behind western models
India
The Indian Army is giving its classic T-72 tanks a much-needed boost.
These tanks, which rolled out back in 1978 and once gave India an edge over Pakistan's fleet, have started showing their age, especially against Western models with high-tech thermal imaging and fire-control systems.
Project Rhino adds engines protection fire-control
Even though the Army recently received its 1,000th T-90 tank, keeping the T-72s in shape is still a big deal.
The modernization plan, called Project Rhino, will add new engines, better protection, and advanced fire-control technology to help these tanks stay battle-ready past 2030.
One cool twist: under the Aditi 4.0 challenge, some T-72s could be converted into unmanned combat vehicles as the Army gears up for even more futuristic upgrades.