Indian Army's Abhilasha Barak wins UN Military Gender Advocate award India Jun 08, 2026

Maj. Abhilasha Barak just made history: she is the first woman combat helicopter pilot in the Indian Army, and now she has been honored with the U.N. Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

Prime Minister Modi gave her a shoutout for her work supporting women and girls in Lebanon as part of her U.N. peacekeeping mission, calling it commendable and saying her achievement inspires young Indians, especially women dreaming of serving their country.