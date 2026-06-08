Indian Army's Abhilasha Barak wins UN Military Gender Advocate award
Maj. Abhilasha Barak just made history: she is the first woman combat helicopter pilot in the Indian Army, and now she has been honored with the U.N. Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.
Prime Minister Modi gave her a shoutout for her work supporting women and girls in Lebanon as part of her U.N. peacekeeping mission, calling it commendable and saying her achievement inspires young Indians, especially women dreaming of serving their country.
Barak spotlights gender equality at UNIFIL
Maj. Barak leads as engagement team commander and gender focal point with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), showing how women are making a real impact in global peace efforts.
India is one of the biggest contributors to U.N. peacekeeping, with hundreds serving alongside thousands from around the world.
Her recognition puts a spotlight on gender equality in these missions and reminds us that breaking barriers can inspire change far beyond borders.