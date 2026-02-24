Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha' exercise wraps up in Rajasthan
The Indian Army's Southern Command just wrapped up 'Agni Varsha,' a big military exercise in Rajasthan's Pokhran desert.
The goal? To prove they're ready for action and to demonstrate the use of contemporary battlefield technologies.
The drill brought together a range of cutting-edge military tech
This wasn't your average drill—think unmanned drones, anti-drone tech, precision rockets, and high-tech surveillance.
Tanks like the T-90, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Sharang and Bofors artillery all rolled out for the event.
It was a full display of modern firepower working together.
The exercise also showcased the Army's push for indigenisation
'Agni Varsha' highlights how the Army is leaning into homegrown tech and faster response times for national security.
With Apache helicopters and Indian-made weapon systems on display—and journalists from 25 countries watching—the exercise highlighted the Army's focus on technology infusion and indigenisation.