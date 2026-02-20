Indian Army's AI innovations showcased at New Delhi summit

From predicting floods to spotting faces

From predicting floods and landslides with Prakshepan to spotting faces with Xface and reading drone images using Nabhdrishti, there's a lot on display.

The Army also demoed tools for detecting driver fatigue, training assessments with AI Examiner, and keeping data safe with EKAM—an air-gapped AI cloud.

These systems aren't just for the battlefield; they're also designed to help with disaster response and road safety.