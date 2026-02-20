Indian Army's AI innovations showcased at New Delhi summit
The Indian Army just showed off its latest AI tech at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, running from February 16-20, 2026.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh checked out the displays, which grabbed attention from youths, researchers, and officials.
From predicting floods and landslides with Prakshepan to spotting faces with Xface and reading drone images using Nabhdrishti, there's a lot on display.
The Army also demoed tools for detecting driver fatigue, training assessments with AI Examiner, and keeping data safe with EKAM—an air-gapped AI cloud.
These systems aren't just for the battlefield; they're also designed to help with disaster response and road safety.
Army's big push in 2026
This push is part of the Army's big focus on networking and data in 2026.
By teaming up with industry experts and using smart tech for things like logistics and predictive maintenance, they're aiming to make both military operations and everyday life safer—and a bit smarter—for everyone.