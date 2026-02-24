Indian Army's Kharga Shakti 2026 exercise wraps up
The Indian Army just finished its big Kharga Shakti 2026 exercise in Rajasthan, a two-week exercise that culminated on Feb 23-24, 2026.
This two-week drill focused on moving fast from defense to action, using high mobility and precise firepower—think drones, smart gear, and coordinated teamwork.
Ashni Platoons and Bhairav Battalions lead the show
Ashni Platoons—small teams packing surveillance drones and loitering munitions—played a major role with what they call "Unblinking Eyes, Unerring Fire."
Bhairav battalions (light commando squads) joined in too, showing off skills in drone ops, cross-border strikes, and even cyber defense.
The exercise also highlighted next-gen gear and AI tools for smarter decision-making.
As Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar put it: the troops showed real professionalism as tech becomes central to India's military game plan.
Future-ready Army
This is the Army getting future-ready—with drones flying overhead and AI helping make calls on the ground.
If you're into tech or just curious about how modern warfare is changing in India's neighborhood, this is a glimpse into what's next.