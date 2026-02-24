Indian Army's Kharga Shakti 2026 exercise wraps up

Ashni Platoons and Bhairav Battalions lead the show

Ashni Platoons—small teams packing surveillance drones and loitering munitions—played a major role with what they call "Unblinking Eyes, Unerring Fire."

Bhairav battalions (light commando squads) joined in too, showing off skills in drone ops, cross-border strikes, and even cyber defense.

The exercise also highlighted next-gen gear and AI tools for smarter decision-making.

As Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar put it: the troops showed real professionalism as tech becomes central to India's military game plan.