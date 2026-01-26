Indian Army's secret Myanmar strike finally gets official nod

Why does this matter?

This is the first time the Army has openly acknowledged such an operation across the border—something they'd always denied before. It also highlights how serious India is about tackling insurgency in the Northeast.

Alongside Shrikumar, Major Arshdeep Singh was honored with a Kirti Chakra for stopping RPG-armed militants on the border without any casualties to his own troops.

For anyone interested in security or real-life action stories, this is a rare peek into what goes on behind headlines.