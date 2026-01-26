Indian Army's secret Myanmar strike finally gets official nod
The Indian Army just confirmed what many had guessed: it carried out a covert cross-border operation along the Indo-Myanmar border last July.
Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, who led the mission, was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for planning and pulling off this high-stakes raid that took down a fortified camp and eliminated nine militants, including top leaders.
Why does this matter?
This is the first time the Army has openly acknowledged such an operation across the border—something they'd always denied before. It also highlights how serious India is about tackling insurgency in the Northeast.
Alongside Shrikumar, Major Arshdeep Singh was honored with a Kirti Chakra for stopping RPG-armed militants on the border without any casualties to his own troops.
For anyone interested in security or real-life action stories, this is a rare peek into what goes on behind headlines.