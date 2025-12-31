Next Article
Indian Army's 'Vision@2047': Big leaps in 2025
India
In 2025, the Indian Army stepped up its game—responding firmly to terror attacks, boosting tech, and showing off new firepower.
Operation Sindoor made headlines in May when the Army and Air Force destroyed nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and PoK, using both ground forces and air strikes.
Why does this matter?
This year marked a real shift: the Army not only handled threats quickly but also brought in more drones, smarter missiles like BrahMos, and homegrown tech.
With new units for surveillance and a 91% rate of indigenized ammo, it's clear India's defense is getting sharper—and that's something worth paying attention to.