Indian authorities fine Mrs. Bectors ₹1L for misleading '100%' claim
India's consumer and food safety authorities are calling out brands for slapping "100%" on food labels when it's not the full story.
In June 2026, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities got a ₹100,000 fine for selling bread as "100% Whole Wheat" that was actually just 87% whole wheat flour.
The goal: stop companies from making claims that could mislead shoppers about what they're really buying.
FSSAI warns, Storia fined, McVitie's flagged
Storia Foods was fined for advertising its drink as "100% Tender Coconut Water," though it used reconstituted concentrate.
McVitie's biscuits were also flagged for using "Wholewheat" on packaging when only 19.5% of the content was whole wheat.
Since last year, FSSAI has told brands to ditch these exaggerated "100%" claims (especially if they're using concentrates) so people know exactly what's in their food.