Indian Banks's Association and UFBU defer September 28-30 bank strike
India
The big bank strike planned for September 28-30 has been deferred, thanks to some late-night talks between the Indian Banks's Association (IBA) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).
The unions were pushing for a five-day workweek with all Saturdays off, but for now, banks will stick to closing only on the second and fourth Saturdays, so no disruption for customers this week.
Joint committee to study Saturday holidays
The idea of a full five-day workweek isn't dead yet. A committee with members from both the IBA and the UFBU will study whether making all Saturdays holidays is doable.
They'll be consulting stakeholders, including bank customers, before making any changes.
For now, banks remain open most Saturdays except the second and fourth ones.