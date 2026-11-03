22 Indians killed in West Asia conflict; 14 were seafarers
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 22 Indian nationals have died in the ongoing conflict in West Asia since it began in February 2026. Among the deceased, 14 were seafarers. The MEA also pointed out that three Indians lost their lives in Saudi Arabia during this period.
Official statement
MEA in close touch with Indian communities across Gulf region
The ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, including 14 seafarers."
He added that the government is in close touch with Indian communities across the Gulf region for their safety and well-being.
Victim profile
Casualties include Indians at sea and working onshore
The MEA said the casualties include Indians at sea and those working onshore in infrastructure and residential sectors across the Gulf region.
The deaths have been reported over an eight-month period since February.
Strikes and projectile impacts in West Asia have caused collateral damage, affecting Indians working and living there.
Diplomatic stance
India calls for de-escalation, dialogue to resolve West Asia situation
Amid the ongoing conflict, India has also called for de-escalation and dialogue to resolve the situation in West Asia.
The MEA said it is staying connected with Indian communities across the Gulf region to help keep them safe during these tense times.
Protecting its people abroad remains a top priority for India.