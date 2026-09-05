Indian, Chinese Corps Commanders gearing up for Arunachal LAC talks
The Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA Commanding formations in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh are gearing up for another round of talks to sort out ongoing tensions along the Arunachal Pradesh stretch of their disputed border (the 1,126-km Line of Actual Control).
The date isn't fixed yet, but both sides seem ready to focus on finding ways to ease friction in this sensitive region.
Doval Wang Yi agree 8-point plan
This meeting follows an August sit-down in Beijing between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
There, they agreed on an eight-point plan to improve how both countries manage the border, promising quicker action through diplomatic and military channels whenever issues pop up.
The SHMCL talks have been the main platform for these discussions since 2020, aiming to avoid misunderstandings and keep things stable along the LAC.