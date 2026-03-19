Indian cities rank among world's cheapest
Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai are still some of the most budget-friendly places globally.
According to the 2025-26 Cost of Living Index, India's national score is just 18 to 19, way lower than pricey spots like Bermuda (135.8) or Switzerland (110.7).
But compared to the rest of the world? Still a good deal.
Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad also make the cut
Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Vadodara also rank high for affordability.
Kolkata comes in at 473rd worldwide.
And if you're in Coimbatore, Lucknow, Indore, Jaipur, or Bhubaneswar, you're actually living in one of the top 10 cheapest cities on Earth right now.
Zurich is the most expensive city in the world
On the flip side: Zurich tops global charts as the most expensive city (index 103.8), with Lausanne and Geneva not far behind.
Strong currencies mean everyday stuff, like rent and food, is seriously pricey there compared to India's metros and smaller towns.