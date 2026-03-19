Indian cities rank among world's cheapest India Mar 19, 2026

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai are still some of the most budget-friendly places globally.

According to the 2025-26 Cost of Living Index, India's national score is just 18 to 19, way lower than pricey spots like Bermuda (135.8) or Switzerland (110.7).

But compared to the rest of the world? Still a good deal.