Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize drugs worth over ₹3,000cr
India
Big news on the anti-drug front: The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS stopped an Iranian ship in the Arabian Sea and seized a massive 526-kg haul of heroin and meth, worth over ₹3,000 crore.
Five Pakistani nationals on board were arrested during the operation.
Surveillance and actionable intelligence tracked vessel
This wasn't just luck: the team used sea and air surveillance backed by actionable intelligence to track down the vessel.
Everything (the ship, crew, and drugs) was brought to Mumbai for legal action.
The bust is part of India's push for a Nasha Mukt Bharat (drug-free India), showing how seriously authorities are taking the fight against illegal drugs at sea.