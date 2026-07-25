Indian Coast Guard rescues 170 in south Gujarat and Daman
After days of relentless rain and flooding in south Gujarat and the nearby Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) pulled off a major rescue, saving 170 lives since July 22, 2026.
The mission was run out of its Daman air station, teaming up with state agencies and local officials to reach those trapped by rising waters.
ICG helicopters airlifted 63 from Mendar
ICG teams worked through tough conditions (think flooded roads and low visibility) to help people stuck in hard-hit villages, factories, and even stranded busses.
Helicopters airlifted 63 people from Mendar village alone. Among those rescued were workers at Welspun industrial area, residents in Silvassa during midnight floods, fishermen near Kadaiya coast, and even a nine-month pregnant woman needing urgent care.
The Coast Guard is staying alert as flood risks continue.