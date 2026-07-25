Indian Council of Medical Research unveils childhood obesity plan
India
Turns out, nearly 41 million children in India are now overweight or obese, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2026.
To tackle this growing problem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has rolled out a plan that includes clearer food labels, restrictions on marketing of unhealthy foods to children, and making school meals healthier.
ICMR urges nutrition literacy and taxes
ICMR's roadmap also suggests improving nutrition literacy and putting extra taxes on foods high in fat, sugar, or salt.
They're pushing for stricter enforcement of existing regulations that prohibit selling junk food near schools too, because if things don't change soon, India could end up with over 11% of the world's childhood obesity cases by 2030.