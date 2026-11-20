Indian crewman K. Subramanian missing after tanker attacked near Oman
An Indian crew member, K. Subramanian, from Tamil Nadu, is still missing after the tanker was attacked twice, including a missile strike on Nov. 16.
The ship had 25 people on board, most of them Indian, and was evacuated after the second attack near Oman's coast.
Second strike forced evacuation, 4 missing
The first attack on November 16 damaged the ship, but everyone was safe at first.
Things got worse with a second strike, forcing everyone to abandon ship; four crew members went missing, including Subramanian.