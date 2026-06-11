Indian deck cadet Aditya Sharma killed in US tanker attack
Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh, lost his life on June 9 when US forces attacked the MT Settebello tanker near Oman.
The US military said the ship tried to cross a naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.
Out of 24 Indian crew members, 21 were rescued and three bodies (including Aditya's) were found later.
Union Minister Sonowal vows repatriation
Aditya's family got the heartbreaking news on June 11, 2026. His father shared that Aditya had called days before, mentioning warnings from the US Navy and rising tensions in the area.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has promised quick action to bring home those who died and support their families, saying, "I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites."