Indian defense ministry plans high altitude drones for Garud forces
India
The Indian Defense Ministry is planning to equip its Garud special forces with compact drones that can fly as high as 16,400 feet and handle tough weather.
These advanced UAVs are meant to help the team with better surveillance and finding targets in challenging conditions.
Ministry seeks 60% domestically manufactured drones
They need to be lightweight (under 25kg), fit into two backpacks, and work smoothly in freezing cold or scorching heat.
The drones should handle both day and night missions, take off and land by themselves, and keep working even if GPS signals drop out.
Plus, the government wants at least 60% of each drone made in India, giving a real boost to local defense tech.