Indian diplomat Puja Jha asserts Jammu and Kashmir is integral India Jul 10, 2026

At a foreign policy seminar in Bangladesh, Indian diplomat Puja Jha spoke up after a map was shown with Jammu and Kashmir marked as part of Pakistan.

The moment quickly made waves online, especially after video clips spread on social media.

Jha firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an "integral and inalienable part of India," echoing New Delhi's long-standing stance.