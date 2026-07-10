Indian diplomat Puja Jha asserts Jammu and Kashmir is integral
India
At a foreign policy seminar in Bangladesh, Indian diplomat Puja Jha spoke up after a map was shown with Jammu and Kashmir marked as part of Pakistan.
The moment quickly made waves online, especially after video clips spread on social media.
Jha firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an "integral and inalienable part of India," echoing New Delhi's long-standing stance.
Tariq A Karim calls map illustrative
Responding to the objection, former Bangladeshi diplomat Tariq A Karim clarified that the map was only meant for illustration and didn't represent any official position or political claim.
Incidents like this highlight how sensitive border representations remain in international settings.