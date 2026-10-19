Indian Dussehra dates differ due to Dashami tithi and traditions
India
Dussehra falls on October 20 this year for most of India, but if you're in West Bengal or a few other regions, you'll be celebrating on October 21 instead.
The date difference comes down to local traditions and the way the Hindu calendar's Dashami tithi lines up.
Delhi rituals and Ravan dahan
In New Delhi, key rituals kick off with the Vijay Muhurat from 1:59pm to 2:45pm and the Aparahna puja runs between 1:14pm and 3:30pm on October 20.
The big highlight, Ravan Dahan (burning Ravana effigies), usually happens after evening < em>Ramlila shows.
Since timings can change based on your neighborhood, it's worth checking with your local Ramlila committee for details.