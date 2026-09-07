Indian embassy Beijing seeks DNA to identify Nepal-Tibet disaster victims
India
After the devastating flash floods and mudslides near the Nepal-Tibet border last August, the Indian Embassy in Beijing is reaching out to families of missing Indians for DNA samples.
The disaster left 1,356 people dead in Nepal and dozens more in Tibet, with hundreds of foreign nationals still unaccounted for.
Families asked to send CODIS DNA
Families are asked to send DNA data (in CODIS format), with priority given to parents, but spouses, children, siblings, or even cousins can help if needed.
Samples must include specific details and STR data; male relatives should add Y-STR information too.
This will help Chinese authorities identify remains and hopefully bring closure.
For support, families can call +86 18514284905 or email cons1.beijing@mea.gov.in.