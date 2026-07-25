Indian embassy confirms DISHA crew safe after Iranian waters attack
India
A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker called DISHA was attacked in Iranian waters on July 24, 2026, with 28 Indian crew members on board. Thankfully, everyone is safe.
The Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed this and says it is keeping a close eye on things.
West Asia attacks hit Indian seafarers
This isn't an isolated incident: there's been a worrying spike in attacks on ships with Indian crew in West Asia lately.
Just earlier this month, strikes killed one Indian and injured 10 others.
Since late February, India has lost 14 nationals in these conflicts and strongly condemned the attacks as tensions rise in the region.