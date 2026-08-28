Indian embassy evacuates 6 pilgrims from Jilong amid Nepal floods
India
Six Indian pilgrims who got stranded in Jilong, China during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are finally being brought back to India through Nepal.
Their evacuation is being handled by the Indian embassy and government teams.
All this is happening as Nepal faces major floods and landslides that have sadly left 469 dead.
India aids 200 Indians in Tibet
Indian officials are also helping approximately 200 other Indians stuck in Tibet get home safely.
The good news: 178 people who were missing in Nepal have now been found and rescued.
India and Nepal have drafted a roadmap for cooperation in flood control and irrigation.