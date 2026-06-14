Indian embassy in Muscat to repatriate sailor Nishanth Uirthanathan's remains
India
The Indian embassy in Muscat is set to help bring back the remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old sailor who died on June 11 due to medical issues.
His body is still on the MT Celestial, which will soon dock at Duqm Port in Oman.
The embassy says they will recover his remains as soon as the vessel arrives.
Officials coordinate amid union concerns
Officials are coordinating closely with Omani port staff and the shipping company to speed up paperwork and logistics.
They are also staying connected with Nishanth's family to offer support.
Meanwhile, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) voiced concerns about delays in medical evacuation, but the embassy assures all steps are being taken for a smooth and quick repatriation.