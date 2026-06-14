Indian embassy in Muscat to repatriate sailor Nishanth Uirthanathan's remains India Jun 14, 2026

The Indian embassy in Muscat is set to help bring back the remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, a 35-year-old sailor who died on June 11 due to medical issues.

His body is still on the MT Celestial, which will soon dock at Duqm Port in Oman.

The embassy says they will recover his remains as soon as the vessel arrives.