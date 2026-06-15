Indian embassy in Oman rescues 34 sailors from 2 vessels
The Indian embassy in Oman just pulled off a major rescue, helping 34 sailors reach safety, with the Jalveer crew awaiting repatriation and the Virat crew heading to Mumbai after their ships, MT Jalveer and MSV Virat, ran into trouble near the Omani coast.
With support from Omani authorities, all crew members are now out of harm's way.
Ambassador Prashant Pise even met the rescued Jalveer crew in Muscat before they headed back to India.
India demands stronger protection at sea
These rescues happened as the Gulf region faces a spike in attacks on commercial ships.
Just last week, three Indians lost their lives when MT Settebello was attacked, pushing India to demand stronger protection for its people.
The government says it is committed to keeping citizens safe as things heat up at sea.