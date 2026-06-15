Indian embassy in Oman rescues 34 sailors from 2 vessels India Jun 15, 2026

The Indian embassy in Oman just pulled off a major rescue, helping 34 sailors reach safety, with the Jalveer crew awaiting repatriation and the Virat crew heading to Mumbai after their ships, MT Jalveer and MSV Virat, ran into trouble near the Omani coast.

With support from Omani authorities, all crew members are now out of harm's way.

Ambassador Prashant Pise even met the rescued Jalveer crew in Muscat before they headed back to India.