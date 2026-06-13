Indian embassy rescues Gujarat sisters trafficked across Southeast Asia
Two sisters from Gujarat, who left for their first overseas job in Thailand in December 2024, were trafficked across Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos before finally being rescued after 18 months.
The Indian Embassy stepped in after their family raised the alarm, bringing them home safely from Laos's Houaphan Province.
During captivity, the sisters faced harsh conditions: physical abuse and at least one of them being kept in cramped cages.
Operation Mahisagar 2.0 frees Gujarat sisters
The ordeal came to light when the sisters sent a worrying message to their family from Laos.
Local authorities and BJP MP Mitesh Patel quickly got involved, working with India's Ministry of External Affairs and Lao officials under "Operation Mahisagar 2.0."
After persistent follow-up and close coordination with Lao authorities, the sisters were freed on June 4, and brought back to India via Vientiane.
Patel praised the government's swift action for making their safe return possible.