Indian embassy rescues Gujarat sisters trafficked across Southeast Asia India Jun 13, 2026

Two sisters from Gujarat, who left for their first overseas job in Thailand in December 2024, were trafficked across Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos before finally being rescued after 18 months.

The Indian Embassy stepped in after their family raised the alarm, bringing them home safely from Laos's Houaphan Province.

During captivity, the sisters faced harsh conditions: physical abuse and at least one of them being kept in cramped cages.