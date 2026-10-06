Indian embassy says Flydubai pilot Machchhar recovering after midflight attack
India
Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar is on the mend after his Omani co-pilot attacked him midflight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Despite being seriously hurt, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door so passengers could step in, and a dentist on board gave him medical help.
The Indian embassy says he's making "steady progress."
India's ambassador Deepak Mittal visits Machchhar
India's ambassador to the U.A.E. Deepak Mittal visited Machchhar in Abu Dhabi and found him "smiling, laughing, chatting," a good sign for his recovery.
Medical staff and family are keeping a close watch as he heals.
The flight with 174 passengers was safely diverted to Saudi Arabia before Machchhar was transferred for further treatment.