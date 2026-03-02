Indian firms at risk of cyber attacks amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Cyber warfare often precedes physical war: Expert

Cybersecurity pros are sounding the alarm for Indian businesses to step up their defenses.

Siddharth Vishwanath from PwC India points out, "Cyber warfare typically precedes any kinetic mobilization on the ground. It often begins with misinformation campaigns, espionage, and intelligence gathering..." and warns that attacks often involve misinformation or spying.

The message is clear: it's time for companies—especially in telecom and banking—to get ready for possible security breaches so daily life isn't disrupted.