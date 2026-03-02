Indian firms at risk of cyber attacks amid Israel-Palestine conflict
With things heating up in the Middle East, Indian companies are seeing a rise in cyber attacks—especially on key systems like power grids and banks.
Experts say this isn't new; past incidents like Operation Sindoor have shown how public sector targets can be hit.
The big worry now is that more cyber activity in the Gulf could spill over, putting India's essential services at risk.
Cyber warfare often precedes physical war: Expert
Cybersecurity pros are sounding the alarm for Indian businesses to step up their defenses.
Siddharth Vishwanath from PwC India points out, "Cyber warfare typically precedes any kinetic mobilization on the ground. It often begins with misinformation campaigns, espionage, and intelligence gathering..." and warns that attacks often involve misinformation or spying.
The message is clear: it's time for companies—especially in telecom and banking—to get ready for possible security breaches so daily life isn't disrupted.