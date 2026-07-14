Indian-flagged ships with 148 crew stuck as nearly 4,000 evacuated

Indian authorities are working closely with the Navy and families to get everyone home safely.

Since March, 57 vessels have made it through the dangerous Strait of Hormuz.

The situation worsened after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran earlier this year: at least 14 Indians have lost their lives so far, including one killed in a missile attack just today.

Iran claims some ships ignored warnings before being targeted, raising fresh concerns about safety for those still stranded.