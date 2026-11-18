Indian forces kill Lateef Bhat, Kashmir's last local LeT commander
Indian security forces have taken down Lateef Bhat, the last local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Kashmir, during an operation in Kulgam on November 18.
Bhat was linked to several attacks, including one on the CRPF just a week ago.
His death wraps up a yearlong effort that dismantled both LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed leadership in the region, a team win for the police, army, CRPF, and intelligence agencies working closely with locals.
Indian crackdown disrupted Pakistan's recruitment efforts
This major crackdown began back in February with the elimination of Jaish's commander Saifullah in Kishtwar.
Since then, key operatives like Zakir Ahmad Ganai and Yasir were also neutralized.
The campaign didn't just stop attacks: it seriously disrupted Pakistan's recruitment efforts, shrinking these groups' influence across Kashmir.