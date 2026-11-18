Indian security forces have taken down Lateef Bhat, the last local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Kashmir, during an operation in Kulgam on November 18.

Bhat was linked to several attacks, including one on the CRPF just a week ago.

His death wraps up a yearlong effort that dismantled both LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed leadership in the region, a team win for the police, army, CRPF, and intelligence agencies working closely with locals.