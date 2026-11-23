Indian forces kill LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Kulgam
Indian security forces killed Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Officials say Bhat was a key player in keeping LeT's activities going, so his death is a big setback for the group's plans to regain influence in the region.
Bhat's killing a major let setback
Bhat played a key role in sustaining LeT's activities and recruitment efforts in the region, and his killing dealt a major setback to the outfit's attempts to rebuild its network in the Valley.