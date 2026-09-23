Indian forensic team arrives in Kathmandu to identify missing people
After severe flash floods hit Nepal on August 26, an Indian forensic team has landed in Kathmandu to help identify missing people.
The disaster, originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 and carried downstream by the Bhotekoshi River, left towns and villages badly damaged.
Currently, the team is working through about 3,000 DNA samples and has already created more than 1,200 DNA profiles to speed up identification.
Nepal floods: 275 Indians missing
Indian experts are teaming up with Nepalese labs to analyze DNA and find out what happened to those still missing, including 275 Indians and several from the Indian diaspora.
The floods also wrecked homes, roads, and hydropower projects.
Both countries hope this joint effort will bring families some answers soon, as they wait for more news from local officials.