Indian government approves ₹1.1L/cr defense equipment for 3 services
India
Big news for India's defense forces: the government just okayed ₹1.1 lakh crore worth of new gear for the Army, Navy, and Air Force: nearly all of it will be made in India.
The Army is set to get high-tech vehicles that can detect chemical or biological threats, plus new helicopters and bridge systems to help troops move across tough terrain.
Navy Arudhra radars Air Force jammers
The Navy will upgrade its surveillance with new Arudhra radars and start making its own marine gas turbines instead of relying on imports.
For the Air Force, there are new jammers to block enemy radar and smart ID cards powered by RFID technology, making operations more secure and modern.
This push is all about building up homegrown tech and making India's defense forces future-ready.